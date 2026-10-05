Hamid Bovard appointed as acting oil minister

TEHRAN- According to Shana, Masoud Pezeshkian, in a decree, while accepting the resignation of Mohsen Paknejad from the position of Minister of Oil, appointed Hamid Bovard as acting head of the ministry.

In the presidential decree addressed to Hamid Bovard, it states:

“Pursuant to Article 135 of the Constitution and in view of your commitment, competence, and executive record, while accepting the resignation of Mr. Mohsen Paknejad, you are hereby appointed as Acting Minister of Oil.

It is expected that, relying on God Almighty and within the framework of the Constitution, the goals of the Vision Document, the general policies approved by the Supreme Leader (may his noble soul be sanctified), and the Seventh Development Plan, while observing the ethical charter of the officials of the Government of National Unity and interacting with the respected Council of Ministers, you will strive diligently to fulfill the government’s goals and resolve the country’s problems.

I ask God Almighty for your ever-increasing success in duly carrying out the assigned duties.”

According to this report, Hamid Bovard, Acting Minister of Oil, was born in 1343 [1964–1965] and is one of the veteran managers of the oil industry. In Shahrivar 1403 [September 2024], he was appointed by the then Minister of Oil as Deputy Minister of Oil and CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company.

Among Hamid Bovard’s records are CEO of Maroun Oil and Gas Production Company, CEO of the National Iranian South Oil Company, Iranian Oil Exploration Operations Company, and Iranian Offshore Oil Company.

Mohsen Paknejad was elected as Minister of Oil of the 14th government on 31 Mordad 1403 [August 21, 2024], with 222 affirmative votes from the members of the Parliament, and after two years of service, he resigned from the position, which was accepted by the President.

The caretaker of the Ministry of Oil said: The executive programs of the oil industry in the production and development sectors are being pursued strongly with empathy and consensus.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Oil, Hamid Bovard on Monday at the meeting of the council of deputies of the oil minister, while appreciating the efforts and endeavors of Mohsen Paknejad, the former oil minister, over the past two years, stated: The executive programs of the oil industry in the production and development sectors, as before and with the empathy and consensus that is the slogan of the 14th government, are being pursued strongly.

Regarding the priorities of the Ministry of Oil, he said: A detailed plan is being pursued in the field of rebuilding facilities damaged in the third imposed war, as well as in the field of sales, so that we can successfully pass through the difficult bottlenecks ahead.

The caretaker of the Ministry of Oil, referring to the special current conditions of the country, said: Everyone must join hands so that we can overcome these difficult problems. I believe we must strive with a national perspective for the pride of the country.

Bovard, emphasizing the role of former and current managers in the achievements obtained by the oil ministry of the 14th government, added: Valuable measures have been taken in the oil industry. If today we are in a situation where we can say the current team has been victorious, an important part of it goes back to the performance of the former oil minister, and we also pursue the same path with intensity and seriousness.

Stating that there may be differences of taste or method in the manner of implementation or managerial outlook, he noted: But this issue does not harm the essence of the work, and the main path must continue.

The caretaker of the Ministry of Oil, referring to the important issue of supplying this year's winter fuel given the damage the enemy has inflicted on the gas industry's infrastructure, said: The issue of production stability and winter fuel supply must be pursued specially with the consensus and cooperation of all pillars of the oil industry.

Bovard, noting that according to reports from the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company, the state of liquid fuel storage is appropriate, continued: We must strive to manage fuel supply properly as well.

Emphasizing that the National Iranian Gas Company must implement appropriate measures to prevent consumerism and promote a correct gas consumption culture, he acknowledged: If we can achieve a 10 percent reduction in consumption, it will be a very important achievement.

The caretaker of the Ministry of Oil considered the role of the people important in the sustainable supply of winter fuel and asked the people to cooperate with the government in using energy carriers, especially gas.

Bovard, referring to the role of the petrochemical industry in providing the country's needed foreign currency, emphasized: The continuity of production and export of petrochemical products has an effective role in strengthening foreign currency revenues and supporting the country's economy. Accordingly, support for the continuity of production, removal of obstacles to exports, and maximum use of the capacities of this industry are being pursued seriously.

He emphasized the necessity of identifying the main issues and priorities of the oil industry and added: I request that, as before, we all strive together for the oil industry and our country; what matters is that the work does not stop.

EF/MA