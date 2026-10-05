Tehran to host INVEX 2027 in early Feb. 2027

TEHRAN- The content secretary of INVEX 2027 announced the holding of this conference and exhibition on banking, stock exchange, insurance, and investment in Tehran during February 4-7, 2027.

According to IRNA, Hossein Abdeh Tabrizi stated at the press conference of the Banking, Stock Exchange, Insurance, and Investment Exhibition (INVEX 2027): During this exhibition, the 60th anniversary of the Tehran Stock Exchange will be celebrated.

He added: Although the size of Iran's capital market has not grown to match the country's economy, and the dollar value of this market is estimated at around 100 to 120 billion dollars, the important point is that all necessary instruments for investment in this market have been designed and developed in accordance with different tastes and individuals' risk appetites.

Abdeh Tabrizi, stating that during this exhibition 50 specialized sessions will be held in the fields of capital market, insurance, stock exchange, privatization, and the presence of the private sector in the economy, announced the holding of sessions on artificial intelligence, the future of the economy, and the capital market.

Emphasizing that Iran's share of the future artificial intelligence market must be determined now and its strategy clarified, he described artificial intelligence and modern technologies and their impact on the capital market as fundamental approaches of INVEX 2027.

This expert in the capital market considered the future of brokerages with the development of artificial intelligence as one of the fundamental questions in the future of the stock exchange and said: There are unknown issues regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on stock market transactions that must be analyzed by experts.

Saeed Eslami Bidgoli, a university economics professor and one of the experts in the capital market, also enumerating the existing capacities in Iran's capital market, said: Due to the exchange rate, the size of Iran's capital market is estimated at about 100 billion dollars, but there are still various instruments and capacities in this market that can be expanded and deepen stock exchange activities.

Recalling that Iran's capital market is among the 6 largest stock exchanges in the region and the 20 largest in the world, he stated: The development of the capital market in recent years has been indebted to the money market, to the extent that criticisms have even been raised on this issue, because it seems that Iran's capital market has a high dependence on the money market.

Eslami Bidgoli considered the effects of technology on financial markets as one of the main axes of the INVEX 2027 event.

Farshid Shokr-e Khodaei, head of the Investment Committee of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, also at this meeting, referring to the issue of energy imbalance and its effect on industries and the capital market, stated: It seems that the private sector can help the country by investing in energy saving and optimizing energy consumption through the capital market and in the form of instruments such as water, diesel, gas, electricity, and other energy carriers savings deposit certificates.

Emphasizing the need to downsize the government and transfer state responsibilities to the private sector, he said: Currently, all the resources the government obtains are through two ways: oil revenues, taxes, and duties, which given the current economic conditions, the sustainability of these resources is at risk, and therefore we are facing an imbalance in the economy, and the private sector must be active in wealth creation.

At this meeting, the designs of INVEX 2027 and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the capital market in Iran were also unveiled using Iranian elements and Persian script.

MA