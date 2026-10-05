Pezeshkian calls for practical, cross-political plans to counter economic pressure

TEHRAN— President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for practical, implementable, and politically inclusive plans to address Iran’s economic and social challenges, saying his administration has adopted a new approach to managing the special circumstances facing the country.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with members of the Parliament on Monday, Pezeshkian said improving people’s livelihoods and economic conditions was the government’s top priority, particularly amid the pressures resulting from war and sanctions.

He said the country’s current circumstances require cooperation and greater synergy among government institutions, lawmakers and different segments of society, stressing that efforts to address economic and social problems should be based on national unity and cooperation rather than confrontation.

Pezeshkian said the pressure on Iran’s economy had increased in recent months, but added that public support and measures taken by government officials had prevented the enemy’s economic war from achieving its objectives.

In a post on X on Sunday night, the president said the administration had adopted a new arrangement for managing the current conditions, adding that the enemy’s plan in recent months had been to cut the country’s vital lifelines in an attempt to place greater pressure on the people.

At Monday’s meeting, Pezeshkian said improving the livelihoods of people in need, female-headed households, low-income families and other vulnerable groups should remain at the center of government policymaking.

He said practical initiatives to improve people’s living conditions could begin at the “neighborhood and community level, including through greater use of neighborhood-based governance and mosque-centered initiatives.”

“Laws cannot be implemented through force and pressure,” Pezeshkian said, emphasizing the importance of increasing public services, interaction and mutual assistance to encourage positive changes in society.

Call for national synergy

The president stressed that overcoming the country’s challenges requires stronger coordination among all institutions and social groups.

“There is no such thing as government and non-government; we are all one nation,” he said, calling for practical and implementable plans to address economic and social problems.

Pezeshkian said that while different views may exist at the theoretical level, proposed solutions must ultimately be capable of implementation.

Energy savings and continued production

Pezeshkian also described energy conservation, consumption management and higher productivity as essential under the current circumstances.

Improved energy consumption patterns could free up resources that could be directed toward supporting livelihoods and improving incomes and wages, he argued.

At the same time, he stressed that energy-saving measures should not disrupt production. The government, he said, is pursuing efforts to ensure that electricity and energy supplies to production units and businesses are not cut, allowing economic activity to continue and helping prevent unemployment.