Araghchi: Iran using all diplomatic capacities to safeguard national interests

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed the importance of continued diplomatic consultations to explain Tehran’s positions amid sensitive regional and international developments.

In a post on Instagram, he said he had briefed foreign ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations in Tehran on Sunday. Araghchi emphasized that sustained dialogue with foreign representatives is essential to convey Iran’s views and clarify developments. He said the Foreign Ministry would use all available diplomatic capacities to safeguard national interests and strengthen Iran’s security.

