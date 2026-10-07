Mottaki: Retribution verdicts against those responsible for Leader’s martyrdom to be issued soon

TEHRAN- Iranian Parliament’s Executive Board Chairman Manouchehr Mottaki has said Iranian courts will soon issue retribution verdicts against those responsible for the martyrdom of Iran's leader, military commanders, and thousands of Iranian citizens.

Mottaki made the remarks on Wednesday, October 7, while addressing the General Assembly of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Referring to Gaza and the wider West Asian crisis, Mottaki said October 7 was a reminder of Palestinians who had risen against Israeli oppression and refused to accept a slow death in Gaza prisons. He paid tribute to more than 76,000 Palestinians whom he said had been killed and expressed solidarity with more than 130,000 wounded.

Mottaki said the peoples of West Asia, from Iran and Palestine to Syria and Lebanon, had been affected by the warmongering of a “new apartheid regime.”

He said the United States and Israel had imposed a war on Iran on February 28, 2026, describing the action as aggression. According to Mottaki, Iran exercised its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and, despite suffering heavy losses, responded to the attacks.

During his address, Mottaki displayed photographs of Iran’s late leader and the leader’s 14-month-old grandchild, as well as images of damage caused by the attacks.

He said the attacks had killed the late leader and thousands of Iranian citizens and damaged more than 80,000 buildings, including hospitals, schools, universities and Iranian Red Crescent facilities.

Referring to the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ primary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, Mottaki said the school was struck by U.S. Tomahawk missiles on the first day of the attacks, killing 168 students, teachers and school employees.

He also cited attacks in Lamerd and Kuhestak in Hormozgan Province, saying they had resulted in more than 120 and 70 people killed or wounded, respectively.

Mottaki criticized US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, accusing his administration of pursuing war, military intervention, and threats against other countries. He also stated that Trump had been influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over concerns related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Calling on the American people to condemn violations of international law, Mottaki said Iranians are demanding accountability for those responsible.

Mottaki said Iranian judicial authorities were examining cases related to the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iranian scientists and military commanders, thousands of citizens and Iran’s late political and religious leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Retribution verdicts against these criminals will be issued soon,” he said, adding that the process would follow guidance from Iran’s new leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

