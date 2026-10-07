Gen. Abdollahi: Al-Aqsa storm operation exceeded Zionist regime’s expectations

TEHRAN- Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdollahi says the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Storm operation went beyond the expectations of the Israeli regime, disrupting the calculations of its adversaries and dealing a severe blow to the regime.

In a message issued on Wednesday marking the third anniversary of the operation, Abdollahi said October 7 marked a turning point for the Resistance Front, transforming its defensive approach into a more offensive strategy focused on defending the Palestinian people and their land.

He said the operation accelerated 'the decline of the Israeli regime,' adding that the developments since October 7 had demonstrated the resilience and continued momentum of the Resistance Front.

Abdollahi said the enemies of the Islamic Ummah, particularly the Israeli regime, should recognize that the legacy of Resistance Front commanders and figures who were killed in the conflict would continue to shape the region’s future.

He specifically referred to the martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force; Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, former secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah; Ismail Haniyeh, former head of Hamas’ Political Bureau; and Yahya Sinwar.

The Iranian commander said Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause and the Resistance Front would continue, stressing that the defense of Palestine would remain a priority until 'the liberation of Al-Quds.'

Abdollahi also invoked the guidance of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, saying Iran would continue to support the Palestinian cause and the Resistance Front.

