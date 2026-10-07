US attacks damaged 111 petrochemical and pharmaceutical facilities, Iran says

TEHRAN- Iran’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Hadi Farajvand, says US military attacks on Iran’s chemical industries damaged 111 petrochemical and pharmaceutical facilities, disrupting supply chains and affecting the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the OPCW on Tuesday released excerpts from Farajvand’s remarks at the 113th session of the OPCW Executive Council, saying that 60 petrochemical complexes, 44 pharmaceutical factories and seven pharmaceutical facilities were damaged during the US attacks.

Farajvand said the damage inflicted on Iran’s chemical and pharmaceutical industries had disrupted supply chains and affected the implementation of Iran’s obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

He stressed that protecting chemical facilities from armed conflicts is essential to preserving the integrity of the convention, maintaining peaceful activities in the field of chemistry and promoting international cooperation.

The Iranian envoy also said the deliberate attacks on the facilities had raised serious concerns regarding several provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention, as well as the object and purpose of the international treaty.

Farajvand further reiterated Iran’s concerns over US compliance with the convention, including 'Washington’s role in the Israeli regime’s chemical weapons program and US programs involving non-lethal and incapacitating chemical agents.' He said the concerns raised by Iran in this regard had remained unanswered and unresolved for more than two decades.

The 113th session of the OPCW Executive Council began in The Hague on Tuesday and is scheduled to continue through October 9.

