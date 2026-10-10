“Shootinga” takes top honors at 38th Isfahan children’s film festival

TEHRAN- The film “Shootinga” emerged as one of the leading winners at the 38th edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, receiving awards for best children’s film, best director and technical achievements at the closing ceremony on Thursday.

Directed by Arash Moayerian, “Shootinga” won the Golden Butterfly for best direction, while Amir Rahimzadeh received the award for best children’s film as its producer. The film also earned Golden Butterfly awards for visual effects, presented to Amir Valikhani and Reza Mahmoudian, and cinematography, awarded to Davoud Rahmani. Hassan Ayyubi received an honorary diploma for editing the film.

“Guardians of the Sun”, directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi, received the festival’s special award, along with the prize for best animated feature.

The award for best teenage actor went to Danial Jafari for his performance in “Bride of the Spring”, while Amir-Reza Rahmani was named best child actor for his role in “Kooch.” The award for best teenage film went to “Bride of the Spring,” produced by Fereydoun Najafi.

The jury did not select any screenplay as deserving the award for best screenplay.

The Shahid Behnam Mohammadi Peace Award went to Mohammad Esfandiari for directing “Kooch.”

The special Minab Award in the children’s category was presented to Seyyed Javad Hashemi for directing “Someone Will Come for Me,” while the award in the teenage category went to “Verkana,” with Meysam Sajjadi recognized for direction and Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Davoudi for production.

The Children and Young Adults Cinema Mirror Award in the television series category was presented to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting’s Center for Children and Young Adults for “Small Detectives” and “The Very, Very Strange Hotel.” In the film category, the award went to “Yooz,” an animation produced by Soureh Cinema Organization.

The children and teenage jury selected “Uncle of the Kids”, directed by Ahmad Darvishali-Pour, for its award.

At the ceremony, Darvishali-Pour, who has worked in film and television for children for more than 25 years, expressed his appreciation for being recognized by young audiences. Actors and members of the production team joined him on stage to receive the award.

The International Film Festival for Children and Youth is one of Iran’s longstanding cinematic events dedicated to young audiences. Held in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, the festival provides a platform for filmmakers working in children’s and youth cinema, recognizing achievements in filmmaking, acting, animation and technical production. It also seeks to encourage the development of films that address the experiences, imagination and concerns of younger generations.

Photo: Director Arash Moayerian holds his award at the closing ceremony of the 38th International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan on October 8, 2026. He received the Golden Butterfly for best director for “Shootinga.”

SAB/