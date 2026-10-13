Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform “In the Italian Style” concert

TEHRAN- The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nasir Heidarian and featuring cellist Majid Esmaeili as soloist, will present a concert titled “In the Italian Style” at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on October 20.

The performance is part of the orchestra’s autumn program and will feature works by Austrian composer Franz Schubert and Soviet-Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian.

The concert will open with Schubert’s Overture “In the Italian Style”, followed by Khachaturian’s “Rhapsody-Concerto”, featuring Esmaeili on cello. The program will conclude with Schubert’s “Symphony No. 2”, bringing together three orchestral works in a performance led by Heidarian.

Austrian composer Franz Schubert (1797–1828) was a central figure of the transition from the Classical to the Romantic era, celebrated for his melodies, expressive harmonies and contributions to symphonic and chamber music. His “Overture in the Italian Style” reflects the influence of Italian opera, particularly the lively, melodic style associated with Gioachino Rossini, whose popularity swept through Europe during Schubert’s lifetime. The work combines energetic rhythms, bright orchestral colors and a theatrical character.

Schubert’s “Symphony No. 2” in B-flat major, composed in 1814–1815. Written when the composer was still a teenager, the symphony reveals his engagement with the Classical traditions of Haydn and Mozart while offering glimpses of the melodic inventiveness that would distinguish his later music.

Aram Khachaturian (1903–1978), an Armenian composer born in Tbilisi, Georgia, became one of the leading figures in Soviet classical music, drawing on Armenian and other Caucasian folk traditions to create works known for their rhythmic energy, vivid orchestration and expressive melodies.

His “Concerto-Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra”, composed in 1963 and dedicated to renowned cellist Mstislav Rostropovich, combines the structure of a concerto with the freer, episodic character of a rhapsody. The composition places considerable technical and expressive demands on the soloist, moving between lyrical passages and powerful orchestral exchanges.

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra regularly presents works by Iranian and international composers as part of its efforts to expand public engagement with classical music and enrich the country’s musical scene.

SAB/

