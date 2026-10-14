Group exhibition at Art Garden Pavilion will honor master and veteran calligraphers

TEHRAN – The second edition of the “Infinite Love” calligraphy group exhibition, featuring a collection of works by of Iran’s master and veteran calligraphers, will open on October 29 at the Art Garden Pavilion in Tehran.

“The second edition of the ‘Infinite Love’ group exhibition is aimed at honoring the status of Iran’s visual arts masters and veterans and featuring prominent figures in Iranian calligraphy and calligraphy painting,” Tahereh Allahdadian, calligrapher and organizer of the event, said.

“This edition features 30 masters and prominent figures in calligraphy and calligraphy painting - a gathering whose formative idea was inspired by the tale of the thirty birds (Simorgh) in Attar Nishaburi’s ‘Conference of the Birds,’ centered around love, art, and paying tribute to the masters of Iranian culture and art,” she added.

“The first edition of the ‘Infinite Love’ exhibition was held last July with the support of the Art Credit Fund at the Niavaran Cultural Center. The second edition of this event continues that same approach in preserving the legacy of contemporary Iranian calligraphy and calligraphy-painting,” she noted.

Among the artists present in the event are masters and veterans such as Gholamhossein Amirkhani, Nasrollah Afjei, Bahram Hanafi, Mohammad Heydari, Fereshteh Hosseini, Elaheh Khatami, Mahmoud Zendehroudi, Ali Shirazi, Esrafil Shirchi, Einoddin Sadeghzadeh, Amir Ahmad Falsafi, Mohammad Ali Ghorbani, Yadollah Kaboli, Mohammad Shahbazi, Ahmad Mohammadpour, Rasoul Moradi, Mirheydar Mousavi, Mojtaba Malekzadeh, Mehdi Fallah, Mohammad Hajiabadi, and Peyman Khosrowabadi.

“The presence of a number of these masters at the opening ceremony will add to the significance of this artistic gathering and its standing in the country’s calligraphy and calligraphy painting arena,” Allahdadian asserted.

The “Infinite Love” exhibition strives to create an opportunity to honor artistic experience and creativity, and to renew attention to the status of authentic Iranian arts by bringing together various generations of masters and veterans.

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