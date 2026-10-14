Iranian embassy in Baku rejects baseless claims linking Iran to school hijab row

TEHRAN – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku on Wednesday categorically rejected what it called unfounded and baseless allegations by Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum attempting to link ongoing debates over hijab in schools to Iran.

In a statement, the embassy expressed surprise at the forum's clumsy effort to drag foreign countries into Azerbaijan's domestic affairs, and stressed the need to avoid creating unnecessary tensions in the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

The reaction came after the National Association of Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan (Milli QHT Forumu) issued a statement on Sunday, following the issuance of new school dress-code regulations in Azerbaijan, calling on society to stay vigilant against foreign influence.

In its statement, the association claimed that certain internet and media sources in Iran and several other countries are seeking to target Azerbaijan's secular model of governance and education system, describing it as an attempt to sow religious and social division, while voicing support for the uniform and lawful enforcement of school dress rules.

The dress regulations, widely seen as a ban on hijab in schools, have already drawn criticism from civil groups and political currents in Turkey, who have called on President Ilham Aliyev to end restrictions on hijab and allow hijabi students to continue their education.

