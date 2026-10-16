“Land of Angels” selected for Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival

TEHRAN- Iranian filmmaker Babak Khajehpasha’s “Land of Angels” will be screened at the 63rd International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival in Türkiye, continuing its presence at international film events.

Produced by Manouchehr Mohammadi, the film has been selected for “Roots, Light, and Camera!,” a special section of the festival’s international program dedicated to filmmakers who continue to create under difficult circumstances, particularly amid war and occupation, according to the festival’s official announcement.

The section brings together films from Iran, Lebanon, Ukraine and Palestine, highlighting cinema as a means of expression and a way to document human experiences in times of conflict. “Land of Angels” will have its Turkish premiere at the festival, which is scheduled to run from October 24 to 31 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

The film tells a story set against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, focusing on the lives and dreams of children amid conflict and humanitarian suffering. Syrian actress Sulaf Fawakherji stars in the production, alongside child actors from Iranian and Arab backgrounds.

“Land of Angels” previously received five Crystal Simorgh awards at the 44th Fajr Film Festival in Iran, including honors for best film, directing, leading actress, production design and visual effects. It has also participated in international film events, including the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Russia.

In early October, the film was selected to represent Iran in the international feature film category at the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled for 2027. The selection makes it Iran’s official submission for consideration, although it does not guarantee a place on the Oscar shortlist or among the final nominees.

The Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, first held in 1964, is Türkiye’s longest-running film festival and one of its major cinematic events. Its annual program features Turkish and international productions, bringing filmmakers and industry professionals together to showcase diverse approaches to cinema.

International distribution of “Land of Angels” is handled by the Soureh International Department.

SAB/