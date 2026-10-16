“The Whisperer” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of Italian writer Donato Carrisi’s debut novel “The Whisperer” has recently been published by Vazn-e Donya Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Azam Rasouli.

“The Whisperer” is a psychological crime thriller that combines a disturbing series of disappearances with an increasingly complex investigation into the nature of evil. Originally published in Italian as “Il suggeritore” in 2009, the book became an international bestseller and was translated into numerous languages.

The book begins with the discovery of six severed arms buried in a forest clearing, setting off a chilling investigation. Arranged in a mysterious circle, five of the arms are believed to belong to young girls who have disappeared. The sixth victim remains unidentified, and investigators have no bodies to establish whether the missing children are alive or dead.

The case brings together Mila Vasquez, a police investigator with a particular talent for locating missing children, and Dr. Goran Gavila, a distinguished criminologist who leads the investigative team. Although their personalities and approaches differ, they must work together to uncover the truth behind the gruesome discovery.

The investigators initially believe they have identified the perpetrator, whom they associate with the name “Albert.” However, the apparent solution quickly begins to unravel. Evidence connects the suspect to the first disappearance but fails to establish his involvement in the subsequent cases. Clues surrounding another missing girl point in a different direction, raising the possibility that the team has misunderstood the crimes or that someone is deliberately manipulating the investigation.

As the case develops, the detectives confront a succession of disturbing discoveries and apparent contradictions. The possibility of a copycat killer further complicates their efforts, while the investigation exposes weaknesses within the team and places increasing pressure on its members. Vasquez and Gavila must reconsider their assumptions repeatedly as they attempt to understand the logic behind the crimes.

The search becomes more than a conventional hunt for a serial killer. It turns into a psychological contest in which the investigators must determine who is controlling the flow of evidence and why the truth remains so difficult to grasp. Their professional partnership is tested as the danger intensifies, and their personal vulnerabilities become increasingly relevant to the case.

The novel builds toward a series of revelations that challenge the investigators’ understanding of the crimes. Carrisi uses misdirection and shifting perspectives to keep readers uncertain about the identity, motives and methods of the person behind the disappearances.

The book received significant recognition in Italy, winning the 2009 Premio Bancarella. It also earned international recognition and was translated into multiple languages, establishing Carrisi as a prominent writer of crime fiction.

“The Whisperer” is the first novel featuring Mila Vasquez, a character who returns in later books, including “The Lost Girls of Rome” and “The Game of the Whisperer”. Its success helped establish a series that explores disappearances, criminal psychology and the darker aspects of human behavior.

Critics have praised the novel’s intricate plotting, unsettling atmosphere and repeated reversals of expectation, although some have found its elaborate twists excessive. Rather than relying solely on the mystery of identifying a killer, Carrisi builds suspense around the possibility that the investigation itself is being manipulated. The result is a dark, layered thriller that examines the difficulty of distinguishing evidence from deception and understanding the motives behind apparently incomprehensible crimes.

Born in Martina Franca, southern Italy, in 1973, Donato Carrisi studied law before specializing in criminology and behavioral sciences. He worked as a television screenwriter before making his literary debut with “The Whisperer”. His academic background informs the novel’s detailed treatment of criminal investigation and psychological behavior.

SAB/