Lesser-known classical music pieces performed at Roudaki Hall

TEHRAN - Tehran’s Roudaki Hall hosted the “Mourning to Dawn” concert, featuring performances of classical music compositions, on Saturday.

Centered around introducing lesser-heard and rarely performed classical music works, the program was staged in two parts with the accompaniment of a piano and a string ensemble, ILNA reported.

The repertoire featured works by composers from various periods of classical music. In the first part, Ahmad Razavi, the piano soloist, performed the second piece from the “Klavierstücke” (3 Piano Pieces), D. 946, in E-flat major by Franz Schubert. Next, Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Harpsichord Concerto No. 7 in G minor, BWV 1058,” was performed in three movements.

The second part was dedicated to works by Julius von Beliczay, Vasily Kalinnikov, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Anton Arensky, and Robert Fuchs. Serenades for string instruments, the “Four Novelletten” suite for string orchestra, and variations on a theme by Tchaikovsky were among the pieces in this section.

Mahmoud Mirzaei, the conductor of the “Mourning to Dawn” concert, pointed to the technical difficulty of the performed works, describing the program as comprising seven pieces by various classical composers, noting that many of these works were unfamiliar even to the orchestra’s own musicians.

According to Mirzaei, the technical and performance complexities of the pieces required around 10 to 12 rehearsal sessions to achieve the desired result; nevertheless, the ensemble took the stage with only four rehearsals. Describing the final performance as falling short of his musical ideal, he nevertheless evaluated the musicians’ efforts as acceptable given the time constraints.

The conductor also expressed hope that by maintaining the ensemble’s lineup and allocating sufficient rehearsal time, it would be possible to continue this collaboration and deliver higher-quality performances in future programs.

SS/SAB

