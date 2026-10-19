Amy Griffin’s “The Tell” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of American writer Amy Griffin’s memoir “The Tell” has been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran, with Naghmeh Hadadian translating the book into Persian.

The memoir explores the lasting effects of childhood trauma, the complexities of memory and the possibility of healing through confronting painful experiences and sharing long-hidden truths.

Originally published in 2025, “The Tell” became a New York Times bestseller and was selected for Oprah’s Book Club. The book recounts Griffin’s personal journey toward understanding a deeply buried part of her past and examines the emotional consequences of keeping traumatic experiences hidden, even from oneself.

Griffin’s life appeared successful from the outside. She grew up in Amarillo, Texas, studied at the University of Virginia as a student athlete, and later built a career in New York. She also established a family and became a successful businesswoman. Yet beneath this seemingly settled life, she was struggling with an unresolved past that she had not fully acknowledged.

A turning point came when her daughter questioned her emotional absence, asking where she was despite being physically present. The encounter prompted Griffin to begin investigating the mystery surrounding her own memories, setting her on a journey that would challenge her understanding of herself and her personal history.

Her search takes her into the field of psychedelic-assisted therapy and the limitations of the judicial system before bringing her back to the Texas Panhandle, where her story began. Through these experiences, Griffin considers how people respond to overwhelming events and how the desire to maintain control and an appearance of perfection can prevent them from confronting their vulnerabilities.

Beyond recounting her personal experiences, the memoir examines broader questions about women’s lives, including the pursuit of external validation and the pressure to meet social expectations. Griffin reflects on how these pressures shape identity and asks what freedom might become possible when people accept their experiences rather than continue to conceal them.

The book also emphasizes the importance of speaking openly about trauma, suggesting that sharing personal stories can help survivors move beyond shame and develop deeper connections with others. Its central theme is the possibility of reclaiming one’s life by acknowledging painful truths rather than allowing them to remain unspoken.

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