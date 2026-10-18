Upgraded military capabilities have changed adversaries’ calculations: minister

TEHRAN — Iran’s newly appointed Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi says the country has upgraded and modernized its defense capabilities since the 12-day war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel, changing adversaries’ military calculations and raising doubts about the prospects of further confrontation.

Addressing an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday, after lawmakers approved his appointment as minister of defense and armed forces logistics, Akhlaghi said Iran had strengthened its defensive preparedness in response to the conflict, creating new uncertainties for those considering further military action against the country.

“Following the 12-day war waged jointly by the United States and Israel against Iran, our defensive capabilities have been upgraded in ways that have changed the enemy’s assessments and calculations and created deep doubts among our adversaries about continuing the war,” he said.

Akhlaghi also warned US President Donald Trump against translating military threats into action, saying Iran had put the necessary countermeasures in place.

“We have taken all necessary measures to counter the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ and are confident in our preparations. We are carrying out our duties with complete confidence,” he said, referring to the US president’s threats involving the powerful conventional bomb.

Warning of the potential consequences for US forces, the defense minister said Washington should consider the risks of escalating a confrontation with Iran.

“If he drops a bomb, he should consider how many of his troops might have to be carried out in body bags,” Akhlaghi said. “If he follows through on his threats, he will have to face the dire consequences.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the parliamentary session, he reiterated that Iran had devised the measures needed to respond to potential threats and said Trump should consider how to withdraw US forces from the region safely.

“If his slogans turn into action, he will have to suffer the consequences,” he said.

Strategic deterrence in a changing threat environment

Ketabchi argued that the strategic environment confronting Iran was undergoing fundamental changes, encompassing the nature of threats, the logic of military power, technological developments and the regional security order.

He described these shifts as contributing to a strategic deadlock for Iran’s adversaries, emphasizing that defensive strength depended not only on operational capabilities but also on an accurate understanding of the wider strategic environment.

The defense minister also highlighted the increasingly hybrid nature of modern warfare, in which conventional military operations are combined with economic sanctions, cyber operations, disruptions to supply chains, information warfare and restrictions on access to advanced technologies.

Such a threat environment, he said, requires a comprehensive defense strategy capable of addressing multiple forms of pressure simultaneously rather than relying exclusively on conventional military strength.

His remarks underscore the importance Tehran places on modernizing its defense capabilities while adapting to technological advances and evolving methods of military and economic confrontation.

Parliament approves new defense minister

Iranian lawmakers approved Akhlaghi’s appointment on Sunday following a review of his qualifications and policy plans. He was nominated by President Masoud Pezeshkian on October 5, 2026.

According to the vote announced in parliament, 237 lawmakers voted in favor of his appointment, while 15 opposed it, out of 277 members present.

He succeeds Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the previous defense minister, who was martyred during criminal attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime.

Born in 1958 in the northern Iranian city of Rasht, Akhlaghi has held senior positions in the country’s defense industries, including heading the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group and serving as managing director of the Aerospace Industries Organization.

He takes over the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics following the tenure of Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza, who served as acting defense minister after the killing of his predecessor, Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, in US-Israeli attacks on Tehran on February 28, 2026.

His appointment comes as Iran continues to prioritize the modernization of its defense infrastructure and preparedness to respond to potential military threats, with the new minister placing deterrence, technological adaptation, and readiness across multiple domains at the center of his stated approach.

