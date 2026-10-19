Palestinian photographer’s works to be displayed in Tehran

TEHRAN – The photography exhibition “What Was Unseen!” featuring works by Palestinian photographer Mahmoud Abu Hamda will be launched at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran on Wednesday.

Organized by the Iranian Photographers’ House, the exhibition will put on show a collection of photographs, which was exhibited in Baghdad last October, ILNA reported.

The works in this exhibition depict moments from the daily lives of children and women in the Palestinian territories; subjects whose lived experiences in the midst of war possess dimensions that go far beyond the conventional representations found in news and media.

In this collection, Abu Hamda employs a social approach to document the consequences and impacts of war, striving to capture the hidden human layers in Gaza from amidst the overwhelming imagery of bombings and destruction.

The exhibit showcases the artist's work created during the Gaza genocide, a time of great hardship and suffering for the people of Gaza, who have endured brutal Israeli aggression.

This exhibition is one of the few dedicated showcases by a Gaza-based photographer that provides a vivid and authentic image of the heart of Gaza during the Al-Aqsa storm. Its unique and documentary nature makes it rare worldwide.

Abu Hamda’s photos, with an artistic blend of technique, light, and emotion, offer an unmediated portrayal of the human impact of the crisis in Gaza. Regarding his work, he says: "My work in photography goes beyond capturing images; it is a journey to discover the secret of the hidden soul in every corner, an effort to embrace the beauty that beats in this land."

Through his powerful photographs, Abu Hamda sheds light on the human cost of conflict and the resilience of the Palestinian people. The exhibit is a testament to the enduring spirit of resistance and hope in the face of adversity.

Mahmoud Abu Hamda is a professional photographer, documentary filmmaker, and former university lecturer in photography from Gaza, Palestine. Since 2008, he has dedicated his work to capturing the spirit of Gaza, from its natural beauty, vibrant streets, and daily life before the war, to the immense destruction and human struggles of recent years.

His photography spans landscapes, cityscapes, food, and human stories, with a strong focus on resilience and memory.

His work has been featured in international exhibitions and publications, carrying Gaza’s story to the world through powerful and emotional visuals.

Earlier this month, Abu Hamda won the photography category in the prestigious Bayeux award for war correspondents for his work from Gaza.

It has been three years since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza, beginning on October 7, 2023, in response to attacks by Palestinian fighters. Over this period, at least 74,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 20,000 children, with thousands still trapped under rubble.

Israeli strikes have targeted hospitals and aid workers, violating international laws that protect medical facilities.

The blockade and military restrictions have also caused a severe famine. The UN officially recognized Gaza’s famine in August 2023, the first in the Middle East in recent history, with conditions expected to worsen.

Malnutrition among children has soared, with thousands suffering from severe acute malnutrition, and many infants born prematurely or underweight. The ongoing violence and blockade have created a humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza’s population.

The “What Was Unseen!” exhibition will run until November 5 at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.

SS/

