Iran, Vietnam emphasize development of communications, technology cooperation

TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Technology, Innovation and International Affairs, in a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Luong Ngoc, emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of communications and information technology, and finalizing the cooperation memorandum with Vietnam.

In this meeting, Mohammad Hafez Hakami, referring to the diplomatic relations between the two countries, emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with friendly countries and utilizing shared capacities to expand cooperation in the field of communications and information technology.

Emphasizing the necessity of finalizing and signing the cooperation memorandum between the two countries, Hakami announced Iran’s readiness to expand interactions with Vietnam in various fields of this area.

He also emphasized identifying new areas of cooperation and utilizing existing capacities to develop technological interactions between the two countries.

The development of communications and technological cooperation with Vietnam, within the framework of Iran’s technology diplomacy, is among the axes for pursuing bilateral relations in the field of communications and information technology.

Finalizing pending agreements and strengthening coordination for the implementation of joint programs are among the upcoming areas of these cooperations.

MA