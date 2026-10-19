Solar power plants with 400 MW capacity connected to national grid in industrial parks

TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and Head of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization said: solar power plants with the capacity of 400 megawatts invested in the country’s industrial estates and zones have been connected to the national electricity grid, and the development of renewable energies is being pursued with the aim of reducing electricity restrictions on production units.

According to IRNA, Tahmoorth Lahouti said during a visit to the Borujerd Special Economic Zone and in an interview with reporters: Completing the infrastructure of industrial estates and the Borujerd Special Economic Zone, accelerating the operation of semi-finished projects, and supporting active industrial units are among the main axes of this organization’s programs.

He added: During the visit to the infrastructure of the Borujerd Industrial Estate and Special Economic Zone, as well as active industrial units and projects under construction, the issues and problems of producers were reviewed so that decisions could be made to remove obstacles and accelerate the implementation of projects.

Referring to the support programs of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade stated: Financing industrial units and following up on their problems in interaction with other executive bodies are among the measures being pursued to support production and the continued activity of units.

Emphasizing the necessity of managing energy imbalance in the industrial sector, Lahouti added: About 8,000 hectares of land in the country’s industrial estates and zones have been allocated for investment in renewable energy, and alongside that, industrial units are being encouraged to install solar panels on the roofs of their halls and buildings.

He continued: Given the investments made in this sector, it is expected that the Ministry of Energy will pay attention to managing electricity restrictions in industrial estates and zones and provide the ground for reducing power cuts for units located in these areas, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Head of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization, referring to the organization’s plan to establish a smart management system in industrial estates, continued: This program has been placed on the agenda with the aim of increasing transparency in management, accelerating decision-making, and providing the possibility of timely action to address the issues and problems of industrial estates and units.

Lahouti added: The first part of this plan relates to the general management of industrial estates and shared spaces and infrastructure, and the second part pursues the management of processes inside industrial units, including the supply, production, and distribution chain.

Stating that the implementation of this program is in its early stages, he noted: Abbasabad Industrial Estate has been selected and planned as the pilot for implementing this plan in the country, and with the cooperation of the Presidential Deputy for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, its operational implementation will begin by the end of the year.

The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade added: Based on the planning carried out, next year the implementation of this plan will also be on the agenda in one industrial estate from each province, in order to provide the ground for the development of smart management, increased transparency, and improvement of management processes in the country’s industrial estates.

EF/MA