Tehran, Islamabad seek to expand tourism ties through easier group visas, Silk Road tours

TEHRAN - Iran and Pakistan have discussed measures to expand tourism cooperation, including facilitating group visa issuance, improving cross-border infrastructure and developing joint tours focused on the Silk Road and medical tourism.

The discussions took place at a meeting on Saturday, Oct. 17, between Iranian Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey and Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, alongside diplomatic representatives and Iranian tourism officials, Mehr news agency reported.

The meeting reviewed the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation framework and previous tourism exchanges, with participants exploring ways to remove travel barriers and strengthen cultural, religious and commercial ties.

Mohseni-Bandpey welcomed the Pakistani delegation and thanked Islamabad for its mediation efforts and constructive positions during recent developments. Referring to the Pakistani ambassador’s recent meeting with Iran’s minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts, he said both countries were determined to address obstacles and unlock their shared tourism potential.

Siddiqui highlighted the historical, linguistic and religious links between the two nations, including cultural connections among Baloch, Persian-speaking and Pashtun communities. He stressed the importance of increasing mutual awareness of their cultural heritage and literary traditions.

He said Pakistani audiences were familiar with prominent Iranian historical sites and literary figures, including Persepolis, Pasargadae, Hafez and Saadi. However, he noted that awareness in Iran of Pakistan’s history and Urdu-language poetry remained comparatively limited, calling for more systematic cultural promotion.

The ambassador said Pakistani visitors were interested not only in religious destinations in Iran, including Mashhad and Qom, but also in medical tourism facilities and other attractions. Sites mentioned included the shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.) in Mashhad, Shah Abdol-Azim and Bibi Shahrbanu shrines, and the mausoleum of Imam Mohammad Ghazali (aka Al-Ghazali) in Tus.

He also pointed to Pakistan’s natural attractions, particularly its mountainous landscapes and potential for trekking and mountaineering tours, as opportunities for complementary tourism packages between the two countries.

Siddiqui proposed expanding the exchange of television dramas and other media products, saying Pakistani productions could help strengthen cultural understanding and reach new audiences in Iran.

Air links and group visa facilitation

Iran currently has eight scheduled weekly flights from Tehran and Mashhad to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, operated by Iranian airlines, according to the report.

The two sides called for expanding affordable and regular transport connections by air, road, rail and sea to make travel between the countries easier.

Although visas remain mandatory, arrangements have been introduced to facilitate group visa applications through accredited travel agencies in coordination with diplomatic authorities. The initiative is intended to support growing travel demand between the countries, where more than 80,000 Iranian citizens live in Pakistan, the report said.

Iran’s eastern provinces of Khorasan Razavi, Sistan-Baluchestan, and South Khorasan were identified as strategic areas for receiving Pakistani visitors. The provinces could also serve as focal points for organizing land crossings, developing religious tourism destinations and attracting joint investment in border infrastructure.

The cooperation agenda builds on previous bilateral initiatives, participation in tourism events such as ITF 2025, and engagement through regional organizations, including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Medical tourism and Silk Road itineraries

Mohseni-Bandpey identified combined cultural and historical tours centered on ancient civilizations and Silk Road routes as priorities for bilateral cooperation.

Other areas under consideration include facilitating the transit of Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iraq’s holy shrines, coordinating travel connected with Arbaeen and the Hajj pilgrimage, and developing academic tourism programs for university professors, particularly prominent scholars of Persian language and literature.

Medical tourism was also highlighted as a major area of potential growth, with Iran seeking to make greater use of its specialized hospitals and healthcare facilities to attract Pakistani visitors.

The deputy minister stressed the need to create conditions for joint investment in border areas and culturally connected local communities in Iran’s eastern provinces, particularly in Sistan-Baluchestan. He said support from Pakistan’s embassy and the expansion of low-cost air and land connections could help strengthen ties between the two countries.

Travel agencies and familiarization tours

Moslem Shojaei, director general for marketing and foreign tourism development at Iran’s tourism administration, outlined steps to put the cooperation agenda into practice.

He said a list of qualified Iranian travel and tourism agencies had been submitted to the Foreign Ministry for final coordination as part of efforts to organize visitor flows and increase the involvement of experienced private-sector operators.

Twenty-six agencies from Tehran, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Kermanshah and Golestan provinces had been introduced to help reopen the visa-processing portal and operationalize the relevant procedures, Shojaei said.

He added that a cooperation agreement with Iran’s association for air travel and tourism agencies was being prepared to strengthen oversight of the process.

Shojaei also called for Pakistan to expedite the submission of an official list of accredited tour operators and tourism-focused influencers to support joint promotional activities.

He cited previous efforts to host Pakistani media personalities and influencers in Iran. Seven Pakistani influencers participated in programs in 2024, generating 300,000 views, while two influencers took part in related programs in 2025, according to the report.

Iran aims to build on that experience by organizing familiarization tours for tourism professionals and content creators and developing more targeted promotional campaigns.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on improving transport links, simplifying travel procedures, expanding cultural and medical tourism, raising awareness of each country’s heritage and strengthening private-sector cooperation.

Officials said follow-up on the proposed measures and implementation of joint programs could help broaden tourism exchanges and deepen relations between the two neighboring countries.

AM