Iran, Qatar discuss energy cooperation issues

TEHRAN- Iran’s Acting Minister of Oil and Qatar’s Minister of Energy met and held talks on cooperation between Tehran and Doha.

According to Shana, citing Qatar’s Ministry of Energy, Hamid Bovard and Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi met and held talks on Monday, in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to the ministry’s announcement, energy relations and cooperation between Iran and Qatar were among the topics of the talks.

On July 5, Abbas Abdolkhani, Iran's Commercial Attaché in Qatar, announced the reopening of Qatar's Al Ruwais port to Iranian goods and the resumption of maritime trade between the two countries.

Referring to the resumption of Iran-Qatar trade, Iran's Commercial Attaché in Doha stated: After approximately five months of halt in the maritime transport route for goods between Dayyer Port in Iran and Al Ruwais Port in Qatar, following continuous follow-ups by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha and coordination with relevant Qatari officials, Al Ruwais Port has once again begun accepting Iranian goods.

Referring to the importance of this trade route, he added: Al Ruwais Port is considered one of the most important gateways for Iranian goods entering the Qatari market, and the resumption of activity on this maritime route will play a significant role in facilitating trade, reducing transportation costs, increasing the speed of goods supply, and enhancing the volume of commercial exchanges between the two countries.

MA