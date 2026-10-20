TEHRAN — Overnight curfews in Paris, Lyon, Lille, and Nice will do nothing to check the expanding anti-government uprising across France, according to a legal representative for the Yellow Vests movement.

David Libeskind, an attorney representing the protesters, dismissed the restrictions outright in a written statement to Anadolu on Tuesday, pointing out that demonstrations take place during the day.

In Paris, police restricted movement around Place de la République and Les Halles between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., while cities like Nice banned unaccompanied minors.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu claimed these measures restored order and threatened further localized bans. Yet movement coordinators are already mobilizing for “Act II” this Saturday.

Their interactive maps detail over 200 coordinated actions, including planned blockades of oil depots, fuel stations, and major retail hubs to freeze economic traffic.

What began in mid-September as a high school walkout in Créteil over crumbling classrooms quickly grew into a nation-wide rebellion.

Police brutality poured fuel on the fire. In Lens, a 15-year-old student lost a hand to police munitions; in Tours, a 16-year-old suffered severe eye trauma.

The violence drew working-class families, trade unions, and veteran Yellow Vests back to the streets in solidarity

By October 17, up to 800,000 citizens marched against skyrocketing inflation, stagnant wages, and unpayable rent.

When clashes erupted, fire gutted the 19th-century city hall in Limoges and damaged tourist hubs in Lyon, while luxury boutiques along Paris’s Place Vendôme were left with shattered glass.

The state has responded with total force. Authorities took over 2,500 people into custody, jailed dozens, and deployed 60,000 armed officers.

Nearly 1,000 police were injured, and one demonstrator died near the Paris march. Instead of addressing popular demands for price freezes and wage increases, President Emmanuel Macron flew to the Persian Gulf to secure foreign fuel supplies to protect Western capital.

The crisis exposes the utter hypocrisy of Western governments. While Paris routinely preaches human rights to foreign nations, they deploy tear gas, water cannons, and curfews the moment their own working-class revolts against economic misery.

Iran’s foreign ministry has called out Macron’s attempt to blame global energy shocks for domestic unrest, declaring that French leaders helped ignite regional instability and must now listen to the voice of their own people.