TMoCA website displays 1,000 artworks

TEHRAN – The head of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) has announced that it is now possible to view the museum’s collection online.

As the museum approaches its 50th anniversary, the online display of its collection has begun to facilitate access for enthusiasts and increase transparency regarding the institution, Reza Dabirinejad noted.

According to Dabirinejad, one of the primary missions of museums is to make their collections and cultural/artistic heritage accessible to the public through various tools, allowing people to become acquainted with these works, IRNA reported.

“The collection of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art has always been of great interest to culture and art enthusiasts. The lack of a permanent exhibition of these works has sometimes led to questions and ambiguities. Therefore, we have decided to gradually make the TMoCA collection available online for public viewing,” he added.

“In anticipation of the museum’s 50th anniversary, approximately one thousand pieces from the museum’s collection have been uploaded to the official website. In the coming weeks, the remaining works will be progressively made available, and their information will be completed,” Dabirinejad underlined.

Emphasizing the importance of involving specialists and enthusiasts in refining the data, he remarked, “The online display of these works provides an opportunity to more accurately and comprehensively complete the information regarding the pieces through the participation of interested parties and experts.”

Furthermore, he announced plans for a permanent exhibition space, stating, “The museum aims to establish a permanent exhibition section in the near future to provide continuous access to selected and significant works for both tourists and art lovers.”

Interested individuals can view the works and related information by visiting the official Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art website at www.tmoca.com.

Established in 1977, the museum has more than 4,000 items that include 19th- and 20th-century world-class Iranian, European, and American paintings, prints, drawings, and sculptures. Being the biggest collection of Western art in the Eastern world, it includes works from almost all artistic periods and movements.

The museum was designed by Iranian architect Kamran Diba, who employed elements from traditional Persian architecture. The building itself can be regarded as an example of contemporary art, in the style of an underground Guggenheim Museum.

Most of the museum area is located underground, with a circular walkway that spirals downwards, with galleries branching outwards. Western sculptures by artists such as Ernst, Giacometti, Magritte, and Moore can be found in the museum's gardens.

SS/SAB