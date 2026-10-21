Exquisite handwritten Quran unveiled at the TMOCA

TEHRAN – The unveiling ceremony for the handwritten Holy Quran by world-celebrated Iranian calligrapher Mohammad Ehsai was held on Wednesday, in the presence of Seyyed Abbas Salehi, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Master Ehsai at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMOCA).

During the ceremony, Salehi stated: “Master Ehsai’s meticulously prepared Quranic work is an honor for the art of calligraphy and the scribing of the Holy Quran in our beloved Iran. This great master has dedicated about 10 years to creating this exceptional artistic masterpiece”.

“The Muhaqqaq script, recognized as an Iranian prose script, is a source of pride for Iranians through its revival in the field of Quranic calligraphy,” IRNA quoted the minister as saying.

According to the Minister of Culture, in this special era when our relations with the Islamic world are of particular importance, Master Ehsai - while remaining faithful to the tradition of scribing the Holy Quran in the Muhaqqaq script - has also applied his own special innovations, creating a unique work in the realm of Quranic transcription.

“This four-volume collection, spanning more than 2,600 pages, is a precious work where every single page can be considered an artistic painting. Undoubtedly, this exquisite piece will pave the way for a greater showcase of Iranian art around the world,” Salehi added.

The illumination, ornamentation, printing, and exceptional binding of this artistic work were carried out with the utmost quality and precision over more than six years under the guidance of a specialized team.

Mohammad Ehsai, 87, is mostly famous for his numerous calligraphic paintings and works created in nastaliq, which have been showcased at exhibitions and auctions across the world.

A special public exhibition of this work will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art.

SS/SAB

