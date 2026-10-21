Samarkand hosts global summit on children’s well-being

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, hosted the World Summit on Investing in Children’s Well-being, bringing together more than 600 participants from over 100 countries. Policymakers, UN officials and child welfare advocates discussed ways to improve children’s healthcare, education and protection. Childhood cancer, child poverty, mental health and social exclusion were among the key issues. The summit called for greater investment in children, stressing that lasting progress depends on turning international commitments into real improvements in children’s lives.