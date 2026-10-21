Co-op MOU signed between Chambers of Commerce of Mashhad, Dushanbe

TEHRAN- During the trip of the Governor of Khorasan Razavi Province and his accompanying delegation to Tajikistan, a cooperation memorandum was signed between the Chambers of Commerce of Mashhad and Dushanbe with the aim of developing trade interactions and facilitating the activities of traders and businessmen of the two countries.

At the signing meeting, held at the Dushanbe Chamber of Commerce, the issue of Iranian and Tajik traders using the domestic forex rates of the two countries to attend exhibitions and develop exhibition cooperation was discussed and agreed upon.

Also, the ground for the presence of Tajik businessmen in the Mashhad Mining Exhibition, which is held in the next Iranian month, was reviewed, and emphasis was placed on providing the possibility of attendance and allocating booths to Tajik traders.

Acceptance of Iran’s national standards for goods imported into Tajikistan was another topic raised at this meeting, and it was decided that the necessary follow-ups in this regard would be carried out through the Dushanbe Chamber of Commerce.

It is worth noting that at the end of this meeting, the head of the Dushanbe Chamber of Commerce and Tajik economic actors were invited to travel to Khorasan Razavi Province in the coming months at the invitation of the Mashhad Chamber of Commerce, so that the ground for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two sides would be provided more than before.

MA