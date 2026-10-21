Parliament Speaker Qalibaf meets Leader of the Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN – Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of Iran’s Parliament, has met with Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, to discuss the latest developments in the military, economic and cognitive warfare waged by the US-Israeli adversary against Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the conflict and stressed the need to strengthen the country’s sources of power, enhance national unity and social cohesion, and ensure continued, informed public participation in rallies across the country.

They also emphasized the importance of effective engagement by members of Parliament in safeguarding and consolidating national solidarity, as well as closer cooperation between the government and Parliament to address the public’s economic and livelihood concerns.

The discussions also underscored the need to advance matters related to Iran’s strategic partners.

Qalibaf, for his part, presented reports on the activities of lawmakers since the beginning of 'the Third Imposed War,' as well as the Parliament’s ongoing and future plans to address the country’s challenges and resolve outstanding problems.