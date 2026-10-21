Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia sign defense pact

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia on Wednesday signed the “Badr Memorandum of Understanding” to enhance defense cooperation in Doha.

The agreement, signed in Doha, aims to improve military capabilities, encourage military production collaboration, and promote technical training and research among the countries, Modern Diplomacy reported.

The Turkish Defense Ministry emphasized its economic significance and the importance of leveraging each country’s unique military production strengths to address the defense needs of allied nations.

The Badr accord is expected to strengthen defense industry ties and support joint production and technology development. Haluk Gorgun, Turkey’s Defense Industry Presidency chairman, highlighted the commitment to sustainable defense through technology sharing and enhancing domestic production capabilities, believing the cooperation will lead to tangible projects.