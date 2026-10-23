Six killed in attack at church in Jordan

Six people were killed and 28 injured on Friday ‌when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in Jordan's Karak governorate, the country's Public Security Directorate said in a statement.

Security forces had deployed to the church and were pursuing the suspects, the state-owned Al-Mamlaka television station ​reported. It said gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire during a funeral procession ​at the Hamoud Church in Karak. Al-Mamlaka previously reported seven had been killed ⁠in the attack.

A video aired on Al-Mamlaka that appeared to be from a security camera mounted on ​the church showed three people firing on the church from a sidewalk and hiding behind trees and ​a low wall, before running towards the church's entrance.

Khaled Burqan, a man who had been attending the funeral, told ​Al-Mamlaka that dozens of people had been attending the funeral and at least two men — one carrying ​a rifle and another carrying a pistol — opened fire on them for several minutes.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility ‌for ⁠the attack and Jordanian authorities did not say who was responsible.