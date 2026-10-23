Iran will not resume talks until its conditions are met: top security official

TEHRAN — Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has stressed that Iran will neither resume negotiations nor reopen the Strait of Hormuz until its seven conditions are met, warning that communications cables, regional data centers and artificial intelligence facilities could be targeted if hostilities resume.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Rezaei, who represents the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, addressed recent regional developments and Iran’s position, emphasizing that any action against the country would carry a cost.

“If diplomacy can establish this understanding, we prefer diplomacy,” he said. “But if the war continues, Iran has the necessary capabilities to sustain its response.”

Rezaei noted that Iran had not deployed all its capabilities during previous stages of the conflict. The country had introduced additional capabilities in proportion to the intensity of the fighting, he said, adding that Iran was prepared for the next stage.

Prolonged conflict threatens energy stability

Warning of the broader consequences of continued hostilities, Rezaei said the current situation would have far-reaching strategic implications, including prolonged instability in global energy markets.

“Energy markets will not return to calm for the next three years,” he said.

He also argued that the continuation of the conflict had shifted regional dynamics in Iran’s favor, pointing to a rapid reassessment of relations with Tehran by Persian Gulf states.

According to Rezaei, these countries have come to recognize that the US military is unable to protect even its own bases, despite their expectations that Washington would defend their territories.

US regional assets could be targeted

Rezaei warned that the United States maintains valuable assets across the region that could come under attack if a new war breaks out.

“Cables, data centers and artificial intelligence facilities could also be within range if war resumes,” he said, adding that Iran had a broader plan prepared for a renewed confrontation.

His remarks signaled that a potential escalation could extend beyond conventional military targets to include digital and communications infrastructure.

Strait of Hormuz: Security, not revenue, is the priority

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei said the strategic waterway was under Iran’s control and that Tehran was managing it.

“Smuggling exists everywhere in the world, but the Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s control, and we manage it,” he said.

Command (CENTCOM) of leading these operations and said Emirati military forces were also being used.

Rezaei emphasized that Iran’s management of the strait was a strategic national asset and that the issue went well beyond collecting transit fees.

“The main issue is security,” he said, adding that charges could also be levied to cover security, insurance and environmental costs. However, he stressed that the strategic importance of managing the waterway far exceeded any revenue it might generate.

Seven conditions must be met before talks resume

Rezaei said Iran would not return to the previous diplomatic process but would not abandon diplomacy altogether.

According to Rezaei, Iran has conveyed seven new conditions through mediators. He said the country would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or return to negotiations until those conditions had been implemented.

He outlined a proposed sequence for a new agreement, saying that its structure would itself contain guarantees for compliance.

“First, the commitments must be implemented. Then Iran will decide to reopen the strait, followed by the resumption of maritime traffic under new arrangements agreed upon with Oman,” he said.

Rezaei stressed that Iran was no longer interested in an agreement whose only safeguard was the other side’s political goodwill.

Iran will not relinquish its leverage prematurely

Rezaei said a path remained open to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and continuing diplomacy if Washington honored its commitments.

“Iran will not first give up the leverage that brought the other side to the negotiating table and then wait to see whether its promises are fulfilled,” he said.