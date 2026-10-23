IRGC Spokesman: US has suffered strategic defeats in war with Iran

TEHRAN— Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), says the United States has suffered a series of strategic defeats in its war with Iran, including setbacks to its claims of safeguarding regional security and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of energy.

In remarks published on Friday, Mohebbi said the adversary initially sought to change Iran’s political system and break up the country before scaling back its ambitions into 13 more limited objectives, none of which it had achieved.

He said the war had undermined Washington’s longstanding assertion that its military presence in the region was essential to maintaining security. Despite its extensive naval capabilities and network of regional military bases, the United States had faced serious challenges in ensuring security and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

Mohebbi described the situation as a fundamental contradiction in US military doctrine, arguing that bases established in the name of providing security had instead become sources of insecurity.

He also said the conflict had called into question Washington’s claims of intelligence superiority, exposing vulnerabilities in US intelligence centers and military bases.

The targeting of US fighter jets, the destruction of air defense systems and operations against American naval assets had further undermined Washington’s assertions of technological and military superiority, the IRGC spokesman said.

Mohebbi also pointed to damage to the United States’ international reputation, saying the Jeffrey Epstein case had already tarnished the country’s image and that the targeting of the Minab school and the killing of children had further damaged its standing.

His remarks linked the consequences of the war to broader questions about Washington’s credibility and its international conduct. Turning to the economic fallout, Mohebbi cited rising fuel prices and the United States’ need for raw materials, including aluminum, as signs of mounting economic pressure resulting from the conflict.

He presented these developments as further evidence of the war’s costs for Washington, alongside the military and diplomatic setbacks he outlined.

Concluding his remarks, Mohebbi praised the Iranian people for their resilience throughout the period of resistance, describing their achievements as remarkable and worthy of recognition.

He said the public’s steadfastness had been a significant factor in confronting the challenges posed by the war.

