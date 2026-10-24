IOFS, Iran sign cooperation deal to advance joint agricultural projects

TEHRAN — Iran and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) have signed a cooperation agreement to expand agricultural and technological collaboration, with a three-month action plan to be drawn up to translate the commitments into practical projects, Iran’s agricultural research chief said.

Gholamreza Golmohammadi, head of Iran’s Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization, signed the memorandum during a visit to Kazakhstan and held talks with IOFS Secretary-General Berik Aryn on cooperation in vaccine and seed production, agricultural biotechnology, water and soil management, and joint research projects, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Other areas discussed included establishing a plant gene bank for Islamic countries, creating strategic food security reserves and expanding joint vaccine production.

Golmohammadi said a three-month work plan was being prepared to follow up on the agreements and turn them into practical initiatives.

Aryn called for the establishment of a joint working group, the identification of priority areas and clarification of funding arrangements for the proposed projects.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Iranian delegation also held talks on transferring technical expertise and developing joint production of vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease, as well as expanding scientific and technological cooperation with Islamic countries.

The discussions took place during the delegation’s participation in an international agricultural exhibition in Kazakhstan.

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