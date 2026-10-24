Govt. reviews export rules, seeks to remove trade barriers with Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Iranian government is reviewing regulations governing exporters affected by transport and logistics disruptions and has proposed measures to remove barriers to shipments to neighboring countries, including Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari said.

The 12th meeting of Iran’s Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters in 1405, the Iranian calendar year that began in late March 2026, was held at the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Oct. 24, to discuss trade diplomacy and non-oil exports, IRNA reported.

Ghanbari said conditions arising from the imposed war had created new challenges for exporters, making changes to domestic procedures necessary to address their difficulties and outstanding obligations.

He said arrangements had been proposed to review existing rules for exporters unable to meet their commitments because of transport disruptions, as well as businesses that had received foreign currency to import raw materials but could not complete the imports because of problems along transport and logistics routes.

The proposed changes had been accepted by the relevant government agencies, Ghanbari said, without providing further details.

The meeting also discussed proposals to address obstacles facing Iranian exporters of goods to neighboring countries, including Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The proposals could be pursued through negotiations with foreign counterparts, he said.

Ghanbari added that Iran’s embassies and consulates would be instructed to follow up on the proposals.

He expressed hope that, despite what he described as difficulties caused by Iran’s adversaries, the efforts would help preserve existing exports and make future shipments more targeted while improving overall export performance.

EF/