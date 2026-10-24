Tackling Iran’s Power Deficit

To overcome chronic national electricity imbalances, Iran is deploying a blended financial framework targeting 10,000 MW of new solar capacity. Driven by capital market instruments, sovereign wealth allocations, commercial banks, and private financial institutions—anchored by Tourism Bank—this strategy combines utility-scale direct execution with structured credit underwriting for independent power producers.

An analysis of Iran's renewable energy roadmap reveals a strategic shift away from centralized state budgets toward a multi-source capital ecosystem designed to accelerate national solar deployment:

The Four Diversified Financing Pathways:

National planning has structured solar capital deployment across four distinct mechanisms:

"Noor" Project Fund (Capital Markets): Aims to mobilize 5,000 billion Tomans from capital market investors to fund 500 MW of solar capacity, utilizing the Iran Energy Exchange’s (IRENEX) Green Electricity Board as the primary offtake and monetization platform.

National Development Fund (Sovereign Wealth): Directly allocates state foreign currency reserves to support capital-intensive, mega-scale utility installations.

Commercial Banking Network (Distributed & Rooftop Solar): Focuses on 1 to 3 MW small-scale plants and residential rooftop installations. By pairing commercial credit assessments with technical clearance from SATBA (Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization), this pathway decentralizes grid stress while generating direct income for households.

Tourism Bank (Direct Build & Corporate Lending): Operates a dual model that balances direct utility-scale plant execution with commercial underwriting and syndication for private developers.

Spotlight on Tourism Bank’s 10,000 MW Renewable Roadmap:

Unveiled during the inauguration of the 3 MW Kashmar solar plant, Tourism Bank outlined a comprehensive 10,000 MW capacity expansion program:

Direct Construction (3,000 MW): 1,800 MW is actively under development, with 300 MW scheduled for grid synchronization by the end of 1405 and the remaining capacity slated for commissioning throughout 1406.

Private-Sector Project Financing (7,000 MW): Dedicated credit lines and debt underwriting facilities are allocated to support private renewable developers across the country.

Addressing Iran's structural power deficit has evolved beyond traditional government expenditure, establishing a resilient blended financing model that unites sovereign funds, public capital markets, and commercial banking balance sheets to secure long-term grid stability.







