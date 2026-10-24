Beyond Iran’s famous cities: villages that deserve a place on every traveler’s itinerary

TEHRAN - Iran’s historical cities are renowned for their grand mosques, Persian gardens, traditional bazaars and Silk Road heritage. Yet beyond the familiar destinations of Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd, to name a few, lies another side of the country: a landscape of mountain villages, ancient mud-brick settlements and rural communities whose traditions offer a different perspective on Iranian life.

Scattered across the country’s mountains, valleys and desert margins, these places reveal the diversity of Iran’s geography, architecture and cultural heritage. Some are easily reached on a day trip from a nearby city, while others require more time and effort to explore. Together, they offer travelers an opportunity to look beyond the country’s best-known attractions and discover the character of its rural regions.

Kandovan, life inside volcanic rock

In northwestern Iran, Kandovan stands out for its unusual architecture. Located near Tabriz, the village is known for its cone-shaped rock formations, in which generations of residents have carved homes and other living spaces.

Often compared with Cappadocia in central Turkey, Kandovan belongs to a small group of settlements where people have continued to inhabit rock-cut dwellings into modern times. Its distinctive landscape, shaped by volcanic activity and centuries of human adaptation, gives the village an appearance unlike that of most Iranian settlements.

Unlike archaeological cave sites preserved primarily as historical attractions, Kandovan remains a living community. Its homes illustrate how residents have adapted traditional building practices to the surrounding geology and climate.

The village is also one of the more accessible rural destinations for travelers visiting Tabriz, making it a convenient introduction to Iran’s countryside.

Palangan, a village climbing the Kordestan’s mountains

In Kordestan province, western Iran, Palangan is celebrated for its stepped architecture and dramatic mountain setting. Traditional houses rise above one another along the slopes, creating a compact settlement that appears to grow out of the surrounding terrain.

The village offers a glimpse into rural Kurdish life, including local food traditions and the close relationship between communities and their natural environment. Its river, mountain scenery and stone-built houses make it a popular destination for visitors from nearby areas.

Local restaurants serving river fish provide an opportunity to sample regional cuisine, while the surrounding hills offer a setting for walking and exploring.

Palangan is among several stepped villages found across the Kurdish mountain regions of western Iran. Although some rural settlements in the area remain relatively difficult to reach, Palangan can be visited from nearby urban centers, including Sanandaj, with onward travel arrangements.

Masuleh, where rooftops become streets

Further north, in Gilan province, Masuleh offers another striking example of architecture adapted to mountainous terrain. Its traditional houses are built along a steep slope, with the roof of one building often serving as a walkway or courtyard for the house above it.

The arrangement gives the village its distinctive stepped appearance and makes pedestrian movement an integral part of its architectural character.

Set amid the mist-covered mountains of northern Iran, Masuleh is known for its humid climate, lush surroundings and frequent clouds that drift through the settlement. Its popularity among domestic travelers means that its streets can become crowded, particularly during busy travel periods.

Nevertheless, walking trails leading into the surrounding mountains offer opportunities to escape the busiest areas and appreciate the landscape. Within the village, rooftops and narrow paths remain important spaces for everyday encounters, reflecting a strong sense of community.

Masuleh is therefore both a scenic destination and an example of how traditional settlements developed in response to steep terrain and local living conditions.

Gazor-Khan, gateway to the Alamut Valley

For travelers interested in history and mountain landscapes, Gazor-Khan in Qazvin province offers a combination of both. The village is best known as the gateway to the ruins of the UNESCO-listed Alamut Castle, a fortress associated with the Nizari Ismaili community, whose members became known in medieval sources as the Assassins.

Perched high above the Alamut Valley, the fortress occupied a strategic position and became an important center of the Nizari Ismaili state. Its history is closely associated with Hassan-i Sabbah, who established his base there in the late 11th century.

The Mongol campaign led by Hulagu Khan resulted in the fortress's capture and destruction in the 13th century. Although much of the original structure has disappeared, the remaining ruins and surrounding mountain scenery continue to attract visitors.

Beyond the historic site, Gazor-Khan is a quiet mountain village surrounded by orchards, including apple, apricot and cherry trees. In spring, flowering trees add color to the landscape, while hiking routes provide opportunities to explore the valley.

The journey requires more planning than a visit to villages close to major cities, but the combination of history, scenery and rural life makes it a rewarding destination.

Abyaneh, a living link to Iran’s past

Located near Kashan, at the foot of Mount Karkas, Abyaneh is among Iran’s best-known historic villages. Its red earthen buildings, wooden balconies, narrow lanes and traditional dress give it a distinctive appearance.

The settlement is often associated with Iran’s pre-Islamic past, although its long history spans multiple periods. Its architecture reflects the use of locally available materials, particularly the red soil that gives the buildings their characteristic color.

Abyaneh is also notable for the preservation of elements of local language and cultural traditions. Some older residents speak a distinctive local dialect, while traditional clothing remains an important part of the village’s cultural identity.

Men have traditionally worn dark coats and loose trousers, while women’s clothing is known for its colorful patterns and white headscarves. These customs provide a visible connection to regional traditions that have endured alongside broader changes in Iranian society.

Abyaneh’s popularity, however, has brought challenges. Visitors can fill its narrow streets, particularly during peak travel periods, and the village can sometimes feel more like an open-air heritage site than an ordinary rural community.

Nain, desert heritage beyond the main tourist routes

Between Yazd and Tehran, Nain offers a quieter encounter with Iran’s desert heritage. Although technically a small town rather than a village, it deserves attention for its historic architecture and relatively understated place on many travel itineraries.

The town is known for its historical Jameh Mosque, an old bazaar, traditional water reservoirs and the remains of Narenj Castle. Together, these structures reflect the architectural and engineering traditions that helped communities survive in Iran’s arid central regions.

Traditional water reservoirs, known as ab-anbars, were designed to store water for use during dry periods. Along with other water-management structures, they demonstrate the importance of adapting settlement patterns and architecture to scarce water resources.

Parts of Nain’s historic fabric have deteriorated, and some old buildings remain in poor condition. Yet the town’s less commercialized atmosphere can offer a different experience from more heavily visited heritage destinations.

Its contrast between historic quarters and newer neighborhoods also reveals how traditional settlements have evolved as residents adapt to contemporary life.

Kharanaq, traces of an ancient Silk Road settlement

Northeast of Yazd, Kharanaq is known for its abandoned mud-brick settlement and atmospheric ruins. The village developed along historic travel routes and is associated with the network of settlements that supported movement across central Iran.

Its old buildings, narrow alleys and earthen walls form a dense architectural landscape. Some structures are believed to date back many centuries, although the history of individual buildings varies.

Walking through the abandoned quarter offers a sense of how communities once organized their homes and passageways in a desert environment. From elevated points, visitors can see the settlement against a backdrop of surrounding mountains and open terrain.

The ruins are also vulnerable. Weathering, erosion and uncontrolled visitor access can accelerate the deterioration of fragile earthen structures. Exploring the area responsibly means avoiding unstable buildings, staying on established paths where possible and respecting any restricted areas.

Kharanaq can be combined with visits to Meybod and the Zoroastrian pilgrimage site of Chak Chak, making it a possible addition to a wider itinerary from Yazd.

Meybod, desert architecture and ingenious design

Meybod, another historical settlement near Yazd, offers a broader view of the architectural traditions of Iran’s central desert. Although it is a town rather than a village, its historic structures make it a worthwhile stop for travelers interested in the region’s cultural heritage.

One of its principal attractions is Narin Castle, a large earthen fortress whose origins extend back into antiquity. The town also preserves traditional water reservoirs and a historic pigeon house.

Pigeon houses were constructed to shelter birds and collect their droppings, which were used as agricultural fertilizer. Their design reflects the resourcefulness of communities that relied on locally available materials and developed practical solutions to meet everyday needs.

The pigeon house in Meybod is among the notable surviving examples of this building tradition in Iran.

Together, the castle, water-storage structures and pigeon house illustrate how architecture in the desert served practical purposes while also becoming part of the region’s distinctive cultural landscape.

Why Iran’s rural destinations matter

Exploring Iran’s villages and smaller historic settlements offers more than a change of scenery. These places reveal how people have adapted to different environments, from the volcanic formations of the northwest to the steep mountains of Kordestan and the water-scarce landscapes of the central plateau.

Their architecture reflects local responses to climate, geology and available resources. Their languages, clothing, food and customs also demonstrate the country’s regional and ethnic diversity.

For travelers whose itineraries focus on Iran’s famous cities, adding even one or two rural destinations can broaden their understanding of the country.

AM