Iran’s judiciary chief: Israel’s existence poses a threat to humanity

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has described Israel as a threat to humanity, saying the regime seeks not merely the partition of Iran but its complete destruction.

“We must not forget that our current confrontation with the enemy is an existential war,” Mohseni-Ejei said on Saturday. “The savage Zionist regime is not even satisfied with the partition of Iran; it seeks to destroy and annihilate the country. We, in turn, consider the very existence of this occupying regime to be a danger to humanity.”

Speaking at a meeting with the country’s economists in Tehran, the judiciary chief stressed that Iran must address its economic challenges in light of the circumstances imposed by its adversaries, while acknowledging domestic shortcomings and the need to find solutions.

“When we speak of economic problems and inefficiencies, we must not overlook the enemies’ schemes and conspiracies,” he said.

Mohseni-Ejei noted that Iran’s adversaries initially sought to prevent the Islamic Revolution from taking shape and, after it was established, to obstruct the country’s progress. He added that even voices from the opposing camp now acknowledge Iran’s growing power.

“The bottom line is that we must identify and acknowledge our shortcomings, while also taking into account the conditions imposed on us by the enemy,” he said.

Mohseni-Ejei underscored the need for economic policymaking to reflect the realities of the current conflict, arguing that the country could not continue operating as though it were at peace.

“You cannot act as if it is not wartime when you are at war,” he said, emphasizing the importance of coordination among the three branches of government and adopting a posture suited to wartime conditions.

“People are the foundation of the Islamic Establishment,” Mohseni-Ejei said, stressing that preserving and strengthening public trust must be treated as a critical priority.

He warned that the enemy’s hybrid warfare was aimed not only at economic structures but also at the social and psychological fabric of Iranian society, seeking to influence public perceptions and undermine the collective will of the Iranian people.

Under such circumstances, he said, strengthening society’s resilience and capacity to withstand pressure was a strategic necessity that should rank among the government’s highest priorities.

