IRGC: US war on Iran is a battle over identity and civilization

TEHRAN– The ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States goes beyond the military arena and targets Iran’s national identity and civilization, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

Speaking at a provincial prayer conference for the armed forces in Qazvin, Mohebbi referred to remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump about turning Iran back to an earlier era, describing them as an indication that the confrontation also concerns Iran’s identity, civilization and future.

Mohebbi said certain foreign powers opposed Iran’s strength and continued existence as a unified country, seeking to weaken it and divide it into smaller entities to diminish its national power.

He identified two principal objectives behind the confrontation: undermining Iran’s national identity and targeting its Iranian-Islamic civilization.

According to the IRGC spokesman, the confrontation extends to the country’s religious, historical, cultural and moral identity, as well as the social values and behavior of its people. He said Iran’s adversaries sought to weaken the nation’s religious and cultural foundations.

Mohebbi described the conflict as a decisive struggle whose outcome could shape not only Iran’s future but also that of many other countries.

Expressing confidence in Iran’s eventual victory, he cited the people’s faith and steadfastness, along with the sacrifices of those killed in the conflict, as important sources of strength in confronting the adversary.

He stressed that defending Iran’s territorial integrity, Iranian-Islamic identity, culture, and civilization was essential, calling on the nation to remain committed to safeguarding its heritage and shaping its future.

