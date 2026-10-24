Hundreds of protests are held across France

Hundreds of protests were held in France Saturday as nationwide anger grows over the cost of living, with security forces massing to prevent a repeat of violence that marred demonstrations last week, AFP reported.

The main Paris march drew 110,000 people, according to police, and reached its destination without incident but under rain. Some demonstrators chanted "We are not happy" as they peeled away.

Clashes were reported during demonstrations in Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse.

Paris police said that more than 3,000 people were stopped and checked by officers and 65 people were arrested during the demonstration in the French capital.

A march in Marseille drew 17,000 participants, according to police, and 100,000, according to unions, ended without incident.

"We are being reasonable; we understood that we needed to stay away from the shops. But the important thing is to be able to demonstrate," CGT regional general secretary Marc Pietrosino said.

French police fired tear gas to prevent protesters in Lyon, Lille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse from reaching city centres, AFP journalists saw.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had warned that authorities "will not tolerate any violence or any disturbance of public order."

French police had arrested 135 people nationwide and seized a variety of weapons, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, adding that, so far, "there has been no major incident".

Weapons confiscated included metal balls, lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, improvised weapons, a katana and airsoft weapons, he said.

Hundreds of demonstrators could be seen gathering at Porte d'Italie in Paris, where authorities have said they must begin the only authorised march.

Union representative Murielle Guilbert told reporters it was "scandalous" that President Emmanuel Macron had forbidden protesters from demonstrating "where we wish to demonstrate".

Paris police at the last minute ordered the union-organised march be moved from Bastille, in the centre, to the more remote Porte d'Italie on the southeastern rim.

Unions said they reluctantly agreed. But the Yellow Vests -- a loosely organised group that staged disruptive street protests against President Emmanuel Macron eight years ago -- indicated they would not comply.

The Yellow Vests also said they would hold another round of protests on October 31.

Organisers called for rallies and a sit-in outside parliament and city halls nationwide, condemning the "authoritarian drift" of Macron's government and urging citizens to stand up for "public freedoms".

Thousands of people yelling anti-fascist slogans marched in the city of Orleans against a congress by far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party there, AFP journalists saw.

The protest criticised both leading presidential candidate Le Pen and centrist Macron. "Macron resign. Le Pen in prison," the crowd yelled.

The Louvre, d'Orsay, and Picasso museums, as well as the Grand Palais in Paris, were closed Saturday. The culture ministry had called on institutions to take every measure to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, and the protection of artworks.