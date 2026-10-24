Pezeshkian calls for end to Iran’s ‘Neither War nor Peace’ situation

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for an end to the country’s “neither war nor peace” situation, saying Iran needs a clean and predictable environment to plan for the future and make effective use of its vast national resources.

Speaking in a ceremony on Saturday, Pezeshkian said the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution had ordered that Iran move beyond the state of uncertainty, arguing that meaningful planning was impossible under such conditions.

“The martyred Leader ordered that we move out of the ‘neither war nor peace’ situation, because you cannot plan amid uncertainty,” Pezeshkian said. “He instructed us to go and finish the job, but these dishonorable people changed the rules.”

The president nevertheless stressed that Iran must continue seeking a way out of the current situation and establish conditions conducive to planning and development.

“We must find a way to improve conditions and move beyond this situation, because God has bestowed all His blessings upon us,” Pezeshkian said, calling for a change in mindset and a return to the right path.

He urged everyone living in Iran to set aside disputes and disagreements and work together to advance the country.

“Unity and solidarity are what enable us to make progress,” he said, adding that people across the country should compete to achieve excellence by pursuing useful, efficient and effective initiatives.

