Macklemore says ‘being human is not complicated’ as sold-out Gaza benefit tour opens

TEHRAN — American rapper Macklemore returned to the stage Thursday night at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre with an explicit message of solidarity for Palestine.

Addressing a packed crowd in his first performance since being dropped from Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour, Macklemore condemned Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza, telling the audience, “I say, free Palestine! Being a human being in this moment is not complicated.”

During the set, the rapper broadened his remarks to address Western-backed oppression across Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, and Haiti, alongside brutal ICE enforcement actions in the U.S.

The Red Rocks appearance served as a launchpad for his independent Free Palestine benefit tour, set to open in Dublin on October 26.

The momentum traces back to a September 4 concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where Macklemore declared “I say, free Palestine!” and performed “Hind’s Hall,” his protest anthem dedicated to Hind Rajab, the five-year-old girl brutally killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

That performance sparked immediate retribution from pro-Israel networks, leading to his exclusion from Sheeran’s tour. Following intense pressure from Zionist advocacy groups such as the Israeli-American Council, New England Patriots owner and billionaire Robert Kraft led a campaign demanding his removal.

Venue owners issued an ultimatum to tour promoter Messina Touring Group: remove Macklemore or forfeit access to major American stadiums.

Rather than apologizing, Macklemore answered by announcing independent European arena dates. All three upcoming shows, in Dublin, Paris, and London, sold out within minutes.

Proceeds are slated for 12 humanitarian relief organizations operating in Gaza, including the Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, and UNRWA USA. He also committed his estimated $1 million in net earnings from Sheeran’s tour to Palestinian relief efforts.

The institutional purging of Macklemore triggered an immediate rift within the Western entertainment industry.

During a September 19 performance in Philadelphia, Sheeran read a scripted statement from a teleprompter, calling the situation in Gaza “catastrophic and unjustifiable” while carefully avoiding any direct attribution of responsibility to Israel.

The highly stage-managed address drew swift ridicule and anger on social media, where critics blasted the pop star as spineless for delivering a carefully sanitized PR apology to protect his corporate tour revenues rather than taking a stand against genocidal violence.

Four supporting acts, including Irish singer Aaron Rowe, Beoga, Finneas, and Lukas Graham, resigned from Sheeran’s tour in direct protest of the corporate blacklist.

Condemning the corporate censorship, Rowe publicly called out the billionaire stadium owners for attempting to enforce political compliance, declaring that artists cannot stand by while powerful interests use their financial leverage to suppress voices speaking up against genocide.