Leader urges judicial reform, anti-corruption drive in meeting with Judiciary chief

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has called for broader access to justice, stronger protection of public rights and decisive action against corruption, stressing that these measures are essential to strengthening public trust in the judiciary.

The priorities were outlined during a meeting with Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, which focused on the need for comprehensive, tangible judicial reform, the timely enforcement of court rulings and the wider use of modern technologies to strengthen oversight and improve the administration of justice.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that judicial proceedings must be conducted swiftly, carefully, and decisively, with court rulings enforced without undue delay to ensure their effectiveness and serve as a deterrent to crime.

He also stressed the need to make extensive use of advanced technologies, particularly to monitor the proper implementation of laws, facilitate regular inspections, and improve the management of public-sector organizations and institutions.

Other priorities included holding officials accountable for failures to perform their duties when such failures constitute criminal offenses, developing comprehensive plans for a firm response to crime, and coordinating with relevant authorities to eliminate the underlying conditions that facilitate legal violations and misconduct.

The meeting also highlighted the need to pursue the restitution of rights and compensation for material and moral damages resulting from crimes attributed to American and Israeli perpetrators.

At the outset of the meeting, Mohseni-Ejei briefed the Leader on the judiciary’s plans for its next phase of work. These include revising the Judicial Transformation Document and accelerating the digitalization and intelligent automation of judicial processes.

