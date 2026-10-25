Next year’s budget bill to be submitted to parliament in a month

TEHRAN – Iranian government plans to finalize the budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (starts in late March 2027) within a month and submit it to parliament in December, the head of the Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) said.

Hamid Pourmohammadi said the budget circular for the Iranian year 1406, which begins in March 2027, had been drafted and approved by the Economic Council and sent to the president for issuance.

“Our plan is to complete the process of preparing and finalizing the budget bill in the government within a month and, God willing, submit it to the Islamic Consultative Assembly in December,” Pourmohammadi was quoted as saying by ISNA.

He said the government had already held talks with lawmakers on how to prepare next year’s budget, noting that the country’s current economic circumstances made the process different from that of the previous year.

Despite the impact of war, blockade and military confrontations, the country’s financial and budgetary systems must continue operating on schedule, Pourmohammadi said. He added that budget payments had so far faced minimal disruption, although some expenditures could be given lower priority at certain times.

Pourmohammadi said the government would place greater emphasis on improving the living conditions of civil servants and retirees, many of whom are struggling with inflation. It would also seek to address disparities in public-sector pay, he added.

He said recent developments could also prompt changes in the composition of government revenue, potentially reducing the budget’s reliance on oil income and shifting some of the burden toward other sources.

Improving household livelihoods, narrowing pay inequalities among government employees and reviewing the balance of revenue sources are among the issues expected to be considered in drafting the next year’s budget, Pourmohammadi said.

EF/