Iranian doc ‘Ameneh’s Golden Blood’ screened simultaneously in Toronto, Tehran

TEHRAN- Iranian writer and filmmaker Habib Ahmadzadeh’s documentary “Ameneh’s Golden Blood” was screened simultaneously at York University in Toronto, Canada and Tehran’s Tarikh Café on Friday, October 23, bringing audiences in the two countries together to explore a story of medical urgency, human solidarity and the search for an exceptionally rare blood type.

The screening at York University was organized at the invitation of Claudia Chaufan, a professor at the university’s School of Health Policy and Management. The event was held in person and online for faculty members and students, followed by a 90-minute question-and-answer session with Ahmadzadeh.

The documentary follows Ameneh, a young girl from the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, whose urgent need for an extremely rare blood type triggers an international search for a potentially life-saving transfusion.

The screening and discussion were organized by York University’s West Asia Research Cluster, with the event also examining the human consequences of sanctions and their effects on healthcare and medical decisions.

Meanwhile, the documentary was screened for Iranian audiences at Tehran’s Tarikh Café. The program was hosted by documentary filmmaker and Iranian history researcher Hossein Dehbashi, with film critic Abbas Yari also in attendance. A discussion with Ahmadzadeh followed the screening.

The film recounts the efforts of physician Mostafa Moqaddam to find compatible blood for Ameneh, whose blood type is identified in the documentary as Rh-null, an exceptionally rare type sometimes referred to as “golden blood.” The search highlights the importance of international cooperation and the challenges medical professionals face when a patient requires a blood type available from only a handful of known donors worldwide.

Through a suspenseful cinematic narrative, Ahmadzadeh’s documentary presents the medical complexities of the case alongside the efforts of people and organizations working across national borders to locate the needed blood.

The film has been prepared with subtitles in 55 languages, according to information released by its organizers, with the aim of raising public awareness about rare blood types and making the story accessible to international audiences. It is also available to watch free of charge on the Iranian video-sharing platform Aparat.

The York University screening forms part of the documentary’s international outreach, using a personal medical story to encourage discussion about healthcare, access to treatment and the role of international solidarity in life-threatening situations.

SAB/

