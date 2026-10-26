Mottaki on Iran's Parliament at War: Threats, Closed Sessions and the IPU Showdown with Bahrain
October 26, 2026 - 19:20
Iranian lawmaker and former foreign minister Manuchehr Mottaki says parliament held committee meetings but suspended open floor sessions during the war because of assassination threats. In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, he also described how the Iranian delegation clashed with Bahrain over competing texts at recent Inter-Parliamentary Union assemblies in Istanbul and Arusha.
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