Qalibaf to skip BRICS parliamentary forum in India

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will be unable to attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi due to unforeseen circumstances, the Iranian Embassy in India has announced.

In a statement posted on its X account, the embassy said Iran’s parliamentary delegation would nevertheless participate in the meeting, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s commitment to active and effective engagement in BRICS summits and meetings at the highest level.

The embassy added that the Iranian delegation would continue consultations and dialogue with representatives of other member states to expand and deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in parliamentary relations.

The embassy also expressed appreciation to the Indian government for its hospitality and the arrangements made to host the forum, wishing the gathering success and expressing hope that it would produce constructive outcomes to strengthen cooperation among BRICS members.

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted by India under its 2026 chairship, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on October 26–27 under the theme “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development.” The forum will bring together parliamentary leaders and lawmakers from BRICS members and partner countries to discuss institutional resilience, the responsible use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, reform of global governance, and sustainable development. The program will also include bilateral and multilateral meetings, with a special session devoted to parliamentary diplomacy, capacity-building and the exchange of legislative best practices. The gathering aims to strengthen dialogue and cooperation among participating countries through parliamentary engagement.

