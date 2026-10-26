Iran, Turkey explore trade opportunities, export potential

TEHRAN – Iran and Turkey should strengthen trade ties by identifying competitive Iranian export products, assessing market demand and verifying potential buyers, Iran’s commercial attaché in Turkey said at a seminar on bilateral trade opportunities and challenges.

Kamran Davari Niko, Iran’s commercial attaché in Istanbul, made the remarks at a seminar hosted by the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce and attended by its board members and business representatives, according to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO).

Davari Niko said none of Turkey’s border crossings with Iran had been closed, expressing hope that trade between the two countries would continue. He stressed the need to monitor developments, identify suitable routes for maintaining trade flows and make better use of existing capacities to expand economic cooperation.

He also highlighted direct engagement and bilateral consultations as important tools for strengthening commercial relations, referring to a meeting between Qazvin Chamber of Commerce board members and Turkish counterparts in Istanbul.

The seminar examined Iranian goods with export potential in the Turkish market, as well as opportunities for imports from Turkey. Participants emphasized the importance of assessing market needs, evaluating products’ competitive advantages, calculating production costs and determining profitability before entering new business sectors.

Other topics included estimating operating costs, assessing mutual benefits, checking the commercial credibility of trading partners and understanding formal and customary contractual practices. Participants also discussed required regulations and permits, tariffs, transportation costs and payment methods as part of efforts to reduce trade risks.

Earlier in June, the representative of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Ibrahim Dogan Salman stated that in 2025, the trade between Iran and Turkey surpassed $5.6 billion.

During a meeting with members of the Board of Directors of the Yazd Chamber of Commerce, Doghan Salman added that the preferential trade agreement implemented between the two countries in 2015 has provided a solid foundation for the development of these cooperations.

Referring to the history of economic and cultural relations between Iran and Turkey, he said: "There are deep-rooted cooperations between the two countries, and we are interested in strengthening these relations more than ever."

Dogan Salman, stating that "we are not on two sides of the Silk Road, but rather walk side by side on this road," added: "Iran and Turkey have always been neighbors throughout history and have known and understood each other. What binds the two nations together is a shared history, culture, and civilization."

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce representative, referring to the value of trade between the two countries, stated: "In 2025, the trade between Iran and Turkey exceeded $5.6 billion. Furthermore, the preferential trade agreement implemented between the two countries in 2015 has provided a solid foundation for the development of these cooperations."

He cited the active presence of entrepreneurs from both countries as the most tangible sign of this bond and said: "Currently, 7,288 companies with Iranian investment are operating in Turkey, and at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce alone, the number of companies of Iranian origin has reached 2,040."

Dogan Salman also referred to the people-to-people ties between the two countries and added: "In 2025, more than three million Iranians visited Turkey, and this statistic shows that Iran and Turkey are not merely each other's markets, but are also true partners."

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce representative emphasized: "To strengthen the bond between the chambers of commerce on both sides, we are prepared to hold joint meetings, bilateral talks, and specialized exhibitions."

EF/