Top council's war reconstruction directive notified to 7 executive bodies

TEHRAN – The head of Iran's Plan and Budget Organization has notified the directive of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination of the heads of the three branches on the reconstruction of war-damaged sectors to seven executive bodies.

According to the notification issued by Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi on Oct. 21, the directive was issued following the president's letter of July 28 (6 Mordad) on taking necessary measures to implement approvals related to the reconstruction of sectors damaged by the imposed war and emergency economic decisions.

The notification refers to the Oct. 4 session of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination of the heads of the three branches regarding the reconstruction of war damages, which has been approved and endorsed by the heads of the three branches.

The recipients of the notification are the Ministries of Economic Affairs and Finance; Industry, Mine and Trade; Agriculture; Communications and Information Technology; Roads and Urban Development; the Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones; and the Securities and Exchange Organization.