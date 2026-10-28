Tehran, Doha discuss expansion of energy cooperation

TEHRAN- Iran’s Acting Oil Minister Hamid Bovard met with Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of Energy, on Tuesday (October 27), on the sidelines of the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held in Moscow, and discussed the development of Iran-Qatar cooperation in the energy sector.

At the meeting, Bovard, emphasizing the strategic proposals of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the GECF, called for effective cooperation among the forum’s members, especially major gas producers and exporters, with the aim of strengthening convergence and developing bilateral and multilateral dialogues.

The caretaker of the Ministry of Oil had earlier, during a trip to Doha and a meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Energy, emphasized the development of relations and cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

The eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum was held on Tuesday (October 27) in Moscow with the participation of the heads of member states and high-ranking representatives of those countries; a meeting that provided an opportunity to review strategic issues of the gas industry and strengthen cooperation among the countries producing and exporting this energy carrier.

On October 19, Iran’s Acting Minister of Oil and Qatar’s Minister of Energy met and held talks on cooperation between Tehran and Doha.

According to Shana, citing Qatar’s Ministry of Energy, Hamid Bovard and Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi met and held talks, in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to the ministry’s announcement, energy relations and cooperation between Iran and Qatar were among the topics of the talks.

On July 5, Abbas Abdolkhani, Iran's Commercial Attaché in Qatar, announced the reopening of Qatar's Al Ruwais port to Iranian goods and the resumption of maritime trade between the two countries.

Referring to the resumption of Iran-Qatar trade, Iran's Commercial Attaché in Doha stated: After approximately five months of halt in the maritime transport route for goods between Dayyer Port in Iran and Al Ruwais Port in Qatar, following continuous follow-ups by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha and coordination with relevant Qatari officials, Al Ruwais Port has once again begun accepting Iranian goods.

Referring to the importance of this trade route, he added: Al Ruwais Port is considered one of the most important gateways for Iranian goods entering the Qatari market, and the resumption of activity on this maritime route will play a significant role in facilitating trade, reducing transportation costs, increasing the speed of goods supply, and enhancing the volume of commercial exchanges between the two countries.

MA