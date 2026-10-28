Pezeshkian pledges to end ‘neither war nor peace’ situation

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has pledged that his administration will mobilize all its capacities to implement the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei aimed at fulfilling Iran’s conditions for ending the current state of “neither war nor peace.”

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Pezeshkian referred to the Leader’s recent directive to Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei to pursue the fulfillment of conditions set by Iranian officials to bring an end to the current situation.

Describing the directive as conveying “a great and important message” and outlining the country’s future prospects, the president stressed that all government institutions would work to the fullest extent of their capacities to implement the specified objectives and measures.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the need for executive bodies to maintain full readiness to respond to changing circumstances, calling on ministers, heads of executive organizations and their deputies to prioritize effective management and cost reduction in line with the country’s current conditions.

He reaffirmed Iran’s determination to confront threats, sanctions and external pressure with strength and national unity.

“Enemies must not imagine that by increasing pressure and threats, they can weaken the will of the Iranian nation and force the country to surrender,” Pezeshkian said.

The Leader recently met with Rezaei, describing the Supreme National Security Council and its Secretariat as the “crossroads of policymaking” in the country’s affairs.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei stressed the importance of national unity, mutual trust between the people and officials, and making full use of constitutional capacities to help the president and executive bodies address the country’s challenges.

He also underscored the need to safeguard national and regional security and called for the fulfillment of the conditions established by Iranian officials to end the war and overcome the current “neither war nor peace” situation.