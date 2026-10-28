 Iran, Russia move toward joint construction of small modular nuclear reactors

TEHRAN — Iran is moving toward an agreement with Russia to accelerate the joint construction of small modular reactors (SMRs), as the country advances its domestic nuclear capabilities and seeks to expand the role of nuclear energy in meeting rising electricity demand, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has said.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, who also serves as the AEOI’s deputy for International, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, made the remarks in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Wednesday, discussing Iran’s participation in the Sixth Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in South Korea and the growing importance of nuclear energy worldwide.

Kamalvandi said Iran was in the process of signing a protocol with Russia aimed at accelerating cooperation on the joint construction of SMRs, a technology attracting increasing international attention for its potential to provide flexible, scalable sources of electricity.

“We are also in a good position in the field of small modular reactors,” he said, adding that the proposed protocol would help advance bilateral cooperation in their construction.

Unlike conventional nuclear power plants, SMRs are designed to be built in smaller units and can be deployed individually or in groups, offering countries an additional option for meeting growing energy needs. Their modular design also lends itself to standardized production and the deployment of multiple units.

Kamalvandi said global electricity demand was rising rapidly, driven in part by advances in artificial intelligence, digital technologies and the electrification of transport. These developments, he argued, were making the expansion of nuclear power an increasingly important consideration for countries seeking reliable electricity supplies.

Environmental challenges have also heightened international interest in nuclear energy, he said, as countries look for cleaner and more dependable sources of power.

According to Kamalvandi, the world currently generates around 400,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity, while Iran accounts for approximately 1,000 megawatts. He added that announced plans to triple global nuclear power capacity would require the construction of around 1,200 power plants comparable in size to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran.

The AEOI spokesman underscored nuclear power’s capacity to provide a stable, continuous supply of electricity, distinguishing it from wind and solar generation, whose output fluctuates with weather conditions and the availability of sunlight and wind. Such reliability, he said, is particularly important as electricity consumption increases and modern economies become more dependent on advanced technologies.

Kamalvandi also highlighted the broader applications of nuclear technology beyond electricity generation, including nuclear medicine, agriculture and industry, emphasizing its potential contribution to scientific and technological development across multiple sectors.

Reflecting on Iran’s progress, he said his approximately 14 years of continuous service at the AEOI had given him a clear perspective on the country’s achievements in developing its nuclear industry.

“I can say with confidence that the country’s nuclear industry has reached full maturity, and we have now achieved self-sufficiency in the construction of nuclear power plants,” he said.

His remarks highlighted Iran’s emphasis on strengthening indigenous scientific, engineering and industrial capabilities, while pursuing international cooperation in emerging nuclear technologies.

The proposed Iran–Russia protocol on small modular reactors represents a further step in Tehran’s efforts to develop its nuclear power sector and broaden cooperation in a field that is gaining prominence as countries confront rising electricity demand, energy-security concerns and environmental challenges.